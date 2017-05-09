25th annual Letter Carriers' Food Drive this Saturday

Helping the area's hungry is as easy as getting the mail. This year is the 25th annual Letter Carriers' Drive and it's happening on Saturday May 13.

Food collected will go to local pantries. Carriers will drop off a blue plastic bag this week for you to place your non perishable donations in and then place in or around your mailbox. They will then collect those on Saturday.

Over the last 24 national food drives, letter carriers have collected more than 1.5 billion pounds of food, helped by untold thousands of fellow postal employees, retired letter carriers, family members and friends. The food is then distributed to local food pantries within the same communities where it was collected.