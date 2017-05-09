Dairy News: Beloit students enjoy healthy breakfasts

A group of students in the Beloit school district won a super prize from the fuel up to play 60 program.



The student body at Hackett Elementary School in Beloit is enjoying a healthy breakfast thanks in part to the Dairy Farm Families of Wisconsin and the Fuel Up to Play 60 Program.



"The Fuel Up to Play 60 team developed the "Hackett Hero Breakfast Bowl" and then the entire school got to taste-test and try that recipe as part of their breakfast program, so it was great to see the amount of kids that got to try it. Everyone was loving the recipe, and I saw a lot of empty cups at the end of breakfast," said Angie Edge, Regional Program Manager Wisconsin Dairy Council.



Over thirty schools competed in the Breakfast Super Bowl Challenge, and Hackett Elementary was one of the 6 winning schools.



3rd grader Brenan Pearson said, "there was yogurt, granola, strawberries, blueberries, frozen yogurt."



The goal of the challenge was to create a healthy, balanced breakfast that kids would enjoy eating. And these students accomplished that task.



"The fact that they can make a connection between if I eat something and I eat healthy, I'm going to feel better. I'm going to do better, I'm going to learn better, and so if they're making those connections then it's…that's what I'm aiming to do," said Phy. Ed Teacher Sarah Cary.



So the team got to share their winning breakfast recipe with their peers to get them ready for a day of learning. "A great chance for them to get their dairy products in. Each breakfast includes some sort of milk, cheese, or yogurt along with the five food groups. So it can really help students fuel their day and really be better learners and start on the right note."



For the students in the Fuel Up to Play 60 Program, it was a chance to do something special for their classmates. "It felt very good and I was so happy, and I just felt like I was about to explode because of how excited I was."



The goal of the fuel up to play 60 program is to get kids eating healthy and getting active.