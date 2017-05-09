GOP backs away from negotiating to push Dayton on budget - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

GOP backs away from negotiating to push Dayton on budget

Posted: Updated:
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - -

Republicans who control the Legislature are preparing to challenge Gov. Mark Dayton over the budget.

The two sides have been meeting privately for a week to hash out their different visions for the next two-year budget. But the GOP appeared to reverse course Monday night, taking steps to send the Democratic governor their own budget proposals.

The maneuver puts the Legislature on a collision course with just two weeks remaining in session. Dayton has criticized the GOP budget as too slim and suggested he may veto several bills. He's outlined a roughly $46 billion package, while Republicans have assembled nearly $45 billion in spending with more than $1 billion in tax cuts.

Legislative leaders shed little light on their plans Monday, when House Speaker Kurt Daudt said negotiations were progressing.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.