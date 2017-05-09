GOP backs away from negotiating to push Dayton on budget

Republicans who control the Legislature are preparing to challenge Gov. Mark Dayton over the budget.

The two sides have been meeting privately for a week to hash out their different visions for the next two-year budget. But the GOP appeared to reverse course Monday night, taking steps to send the Democratic governor their own budget proposals.

The maneuver puts the Legislature on a collision course with just two weeks remaining in session. Dayton has criticized the GOP budget as too slim and suggested he may veto several bills. He's outlined a roughly $46 billion package, while Republicans have assembled nearly $45 billion in spending with more than $1 billion in tax cuts.

Legislative leaders shed little light on their plans Monday, when House Speaker Kurt Daudt said negotiations were progressing.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.