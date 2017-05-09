Bill to limit election recounts in Wisconsin advances

A bill that would have prevented Wisconsin's presidential election recount is gaining momentum in the state Legislature.

The Assembly Committee on Campaigns and Elections voted 6-3 to send to the full Assembly a Republican proposal that would limit who can request recounts in state and local elections.

Under the bill, only candidates who trail the winner by 1 percentage point or less in statewide elections could petition for a recount. The bill would also tighten the deadline to request one.

While Democrat Hillary Clinton lost to Republican President Donald Trump by less than 1 point in Wisconsin, it was Green Party candidate Jill Stein who requested the recount.

A Senate committee approved the measure last month, so both chambers could vote on it soon. Republican Gov. Scott Walker approves of the measure.

