Republicans propose new $5,000 scholarships for UW schools

A Republican-backed bill aims to create $5,000 scholarships for students who attend University of Wisconsin System schools.

The measure unveiled Tuesday would create the largest scholarship in Wisconsin history with $5 million available by the time it's fully implemented in eight years. The scholarships would be funded through the sale of public lands.

The scholarships would be available only to Wisconsin residents who attend UW System schools. Under the plan, the UW Board of Regents would determine eligibility based on university admission test scores and high school GPA.

The bill proposed by state Rep. Tyler August, of Lake Geneva, and Sen. Steve Nass, of Whitewater, is supported by UW President Ray Cross.

