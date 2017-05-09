Republicans propose new $5,000 scholarships for UW schools - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Republicans propose new $5,000 scholarships for UW schools

Posted: Updated:
MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- -

 A Republican-backed bill aims to create $5,000 scholarships for students who attend University of Wisconsin System schools.

The measure unveiled Tuesday would create the largest scholarship in Wisconsin history with $5 million available by the time it's fully implemented in eight years. The scholarships would be funded through the sale of public lands.

The scholarships would be available only to Wisconsin residents who attend UW System schools. Under the plan, the UW Board of Regents would determine eligibility based on university admission test scores and high school GPA.

The bill proposed by state Rep. Tyler August, of Lake Geneva, and Sen. Steve Nass, of Whitewater, is supported by UW President Ray Cross.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.