RI pupils wouldn't need doctor's note for sunscreen

Rhode Island lawmakers are debating a proposal that would allow students to take sunscreen into schools without a doctor's note.

The state House of Representatives is scheduled to vote on the bill Tuesday.

Concerns about sun overexposure and skin cancer have led several states to loosen restrictions on sunscreen use in schools.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration labels sunscreen as a medication. Rhode Island's proposal would exempt sunscreen from rules that ban students from using over-the-counter medications at public schools without special permission.

Washington's governor signed similar legislation into law last week, following Arizona a week earlier.

A Rhode Island school nurse association is opposed to the bill. It says there's a danger of students bringing in sunscreen and sharing it with other students who are allergic to it.

