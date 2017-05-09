Hunger Task Force holds annual forum

Donors, supporters, and agencies working together to eliminate hunger in the La Crosse area gathered Tuesday.

Hunger Task Force's annual forum took place at the La Crosse Public Library.

Shelly Fortner, Executive Director at the Hunger Task Force in La Crosse said the event started back in 2009.

"It's important to get everyone together to talk about things because not all of our areas are the same. So, who's doing what in what area? And how are maybe, possible changes in budgets going to affect us all?," said Fortner.

The task force serves about 90 different programs, spanning across four counties in the Coulee Region.

"A community, food, security network has all the players in it. Our donors, our supporters, the agencies that we're serving, the food programs, just everybody in order to have that community conversation needs to be at the table," added Fortner.

