Collaborative aims to find housing for those living in "Tent City" by May 31st

The La Crosse Collaborative to End Homelessness (LCEH) is working with the City of La Crosse to get every person currently living in tents on Riverside North into shelter and eventually permanent housing. The deadline for that is May 31st, after which living or camping in the area known as "Tent City" will not be allowed.

"We want people to have housing," said Kim Cable, Housing and Community Director for Couleecap. "We don't want people to feel like they have to live in tents."

The effort to house those in Riverside North is part of a larger project to end chronic homelessness over 100 days. Previously, LCEH saw success in another 100 day sprint to end veteran homelessness in La Crosse. The collaborative operates on a "Housing First" model, making getting housing a priority over regulations that may bar or discourage those seeking shelter.

Between emergency shelter and and housing assistance programs, the May 31 deadline for Tent City residents is very doable according to LCEH. But, they need to connect with each person needing assistance. That's where the City comes in.

"Being out on the streets everyday [and] having contact with these people is a significant help to the service providers because it helps keep track of where some of the homeless people are," said Captain Jason Melby of the City of La Crosse Police Department.

Trust and rapport built by neighborhood resource officers have been vital in easing the coming transition and making sure each individual has the information they need.

"Our officers have been talking with these people for the last nine months to a year," said Captain Melby. "They know who they're talking with. They know that our officers are working to try to help them get in to a permanent solution to homelessness."

With shelters averaging about 50 open beds each night, those involved said dangerous outdoor living just doesn't make sense.

"It's really no way to live," said Cable. "Especially in this climate, where we have extreme heat in the summer and and really cold temperatures in the winter time... people need to be in housing."

Riverside North's location is also prone to flooding at a moment's notice. The floodwater can be dangerous for the health and safety of those living there and receding flood water can carry unwanted debris into the river.

Service providers are going to be assisting with clean-up and moving as the end of May draws closer. Salvation Army will be providing transportation while temporary storage is being offered by the Wesley United Methodist Church. Despite being a requirement, police said the individuals in Tent City have been open to the move towards more permanent housing options.

As of June 1st, Riverside North is expected to be cleared. Developments are expected to begin there this summer.