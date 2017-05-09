BREAKING: Searchers near Houska Park for person in river

Rescue crews are searching Mississippi River south of the Cass Street Bridge for a person in the water.

Several boats from the La Crosse Fire Department and Dive Rescue are part of the search. Divers are preparing to go into the water to assist with the search.

Early reports said that the person went into the water at the north end of Houska Park around 4 p.m.

Searchers arrived on the scene a short time later.

La Crosse Police will give an update on the situation shortly.

