New La Crosse city council gathers to discuss priorities

By Caroline Hecker, Multi-Media Journalist
La Crosse, WI (WXOW) -

Thursday will mark the first official city council meeting in the city of La Crosse following the April election, in which many new faces won city alderman races.

Tuesday, a brainstorming session took place among the new city council to discuss what priorities have been in the past and what priorities will continue to be moving forward.

"I'm sensing a lot of excitement and it will be a learning experience for everyone, including myself and incumbent city council members to learn what issues really resonate with certain people and where they'll come down on a certain issue," Mayor Tim Kabat said.

Several of the highlighted priorities included neighborhood revitalization, citizen advancement and keeping La Crosse competitive within the region.

