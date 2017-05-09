New La Crosse city council gathers to discuss priorities

Thursday will mark the first official city council meeting in the city of La Crosse following the April election, in which many new faces won city alderman races.

Tuesday, a brainstorming session took place among the new city council to discuss what priorities have been in the past and what priorities will continue to be moving forward.

"I'm sensing a lot of excitement and it will be a learning experience for everyone, including myself and incumbent city council members to learn what issues really resonate with certain people and where they'll come down on a certain issue," Mayor Tim Kabat said.

Several of the highlighted priorities included neighborhood revitalization, citizen advancement and keeping La Crosse competitive within the region.