Big days for Central Baseball, Onalaska soccer and softball

Tuesday's local scores ?
HS Baseball
Central 6, Tomah 5...P. Stach 3 shutout innings in relief. Tomah commits 6 errors. Central 8-0 MVC
Logan 5, Aquinas 6...Aquinas scores 4 in the 6th inning.
Sparta 5, Holmen 9
La Farge 1, Wauzeka-Steuben 13
Lincoln 0, Indy/Gilm. 11
Augusta 5, Mel-Min 6
New Lisbon 6, Brookwood 5
G-E-T 12, Ona. Luther 0
BRF 4, Westby 3
Viroqua 2, De Soto 5
HS Softball
Onalaska 3, Aquinas 1...Kraus strikes out 14. Ona. 7-2 MVC, Aquinas 6-3 MVC
Central 5, Holmen 6...Holmen 7-3 MVC, Central 6-3 MVC
Brookwood 11, New Lisbon 1
Eleva-Strum 0, C-FC 14
Mel-Min 4, Augusta 17
Sparta 1, Logan 6
BRF 8, Cashton 5
G-E-T 10-6, Westby 8-4
Girls Soccer
Onalaska 0, Aquinas 3...Aquinas stays undefeated in MVC
Holmen 2, Central 1
Tomah 0, West Salem 3
Boys Tennis
Holmen 5, Central 2
Pacelli 4, BRF 3
