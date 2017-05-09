Big days for Central Baseball, Onalaska soccer and softball - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Big days for Central Baseball, Onalaska soccer and softball

Tuesday's local scores ?

HS Baseball

Central 6, Tomah 5...P. Stach 3 shutout innings in relief.  Tomah commits 6 errors.  Central 8-0 MVC

Logan 5, Aquinas 6...Aquinas scores 4 in the 6th inning.

Sparta 5, Holmen 9

La Farge 1, Wauzeka-Steuben 13

Lincoln 0, Indy/Gilm.  11

Augusta 5, Mel-Min 6

New Lisbon 6, Brookwood 5

G-E-T 12, Ona. Luther  0

 BRF 4, Westby 3

Viroqua 2, De Soto 5

HS Softball

Onalaska 3, Aquinas 1...Kraus strikes out 14.  Ona. 7-2 MVC, Aquinas 6-3 MVC

Central 5, Holmen 6...Holmen 7-3 MVC, Central 6-3 MVC

Brookwood 11, New Lisbon 1

Eleva-Strum 0, C-FC 14

Mel-Min 4, Augusta 17

Sparta 1, Logan 6

BRF 8, Cashton 5

G-E-T  10-6,  Westby  8-4

Girls Soccer

Onalaska 0,  Aquinas 3...Aquinas stays undefeated in MVC

Holmen 2, Central 1

Tomah 0, West Salem 3

Boys Tennis

Holmen 5, Central 2

Pacelli 4, BRF 3

