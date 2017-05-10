Minnesota man killed in forklift accident at Menards store - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Minnesota man killed in forklift accident at Menards store

Posted: Updated:
BURNSVILLE, Minn. (AP) - -

Authorities say a Minnesota employee has died after a forklift accident at a Menards home improvement store in a southern Minneapolis suburb last week.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said Tuesday that 27-year-old Alec Saunders of Burnsville died Friday at Hennepin County Medical Center of blunt-force chest injuries after being injured at a Menards in Burnsville earlier that day.

A spokesman for Minnesota OSHA tells the Star Tribune that Saunders was hurt when the forklift rolled over in the yard area of the store.

Eau Claire, Wisconsin-based Menards said in a statement the company is "devastated" by Saunders' death. The company declined to address the circumstances of his death, citing the OHSA investigation.

Burnsville police and the medical examiner's office also are investigating.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.