Tentative settlement reached over Milwaukee police shooting

Dontre Hamilton Dontre Hamilton
The city of Milwaukee has reached a tentative $2.3 million settlement with the family of a mentally ill black man who was fatally shot in a 2014 confrontation with a white police officer.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports the tentative agreement with Dontre Hamilton's family was made public Tuesday when a resolution authorizing it was assigned to the city's Judiciary and Legislation Committee.

The settlement needs approval from the committee, the full Common Council and Mayor Tom Barrett.

A Hamilton family attorney, Jonathan Safran, told the newspaper a tentative agreement has been reached in that amount but that "we will not be making further comments until after the proposed settlement is approved."

Barrett's chief of staff, Patrick Curley, said the mayor could not comment due to ongoing negotiations.

