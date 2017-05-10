Possible mountain lion spotted in suburban Milwaukee

2015 image of possible mountain lion in Milwaukee area.

FRANKLIN (WKOW) -- In the summer of 2015, the so-called "Milwaukee lion" was spotted.

Now, what's believed to be another mountain lion was spotted in a Milwaukee suburb.

Cash Garfield says he believes he saw a mountain lion on his property in Franklin Monday night.

A few hours later, Garfield says he went out for a smoke and saw the same large animal again, ten feet from his back door.

Garfield posted to his neighborhood watch page on Facebook and his neighbors were skeptical. "Yep, yep, everyone thought it was a big joke. But people could think it's a joke, until it's in their yard or about 15 feet from them," he told WISN.

A police officer came out last night to investigate Garfield's report.

Franklin police say they have responded to a number of similar sightings.