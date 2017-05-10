New WI license plate raises money to fight childhood cancer

You can now get a custom license plate that will also help in the fight against childhood cancer.

The idea for the plates originated from the Verhaalen family, who lost their 10 year old daughter Alison to cancer.

For every plate purchased, a $25 annual donation will go to the Midwest Athletes Against Childhood Cancer or "MAAC" fund, which supports Children's Hospital of Wisconsin.

The Verhaalen family says they made the effort in honor of their daughter, Ali. "The hand is actually a hand print of my daughter Allison. So, also the "awesome" is in her handwriting, so it's a little bit a piece of Ally on each plate," her father, Matthew, told WISN.

You can apply for a specialty plate (there is a fee) online by clicking here.