"Titanic" charts new course for LCT

La Crosse Community Theatre's maiden voyage of “Titanic: The Musical” marks the end of an era.

Set during the fateful voyage of the iconic ocean liner, the musical avoids the “Jack and Rose” story popularized by the box office hit, instead using powerful song to tell truthful stories ranging from prominent first class passengers down to the crew in the boiler room. And after seven years, it's the final show for outgoing LCT executive director David Kilpatrick.

“Titanic has been one of the most magical plays I've ever directed in my entire career,” Kilpatrick said. “The cast has been so incredibly focused and professional. It's been easy. It's been just a joy and a dream.”

Fittingly, the man at the helm in the cast, playing the role of Captain Smith, also happens to be LCT's interim executive director.

Tom Desjarlais said, “We've already had a whole bundle of very very well qualified candidates. My job is like the captain of the ship, to kind of keep things in order while we're in the process of finding a new executive director.”

“Titanic: The Musical” premieres at The Weber Center for the Performing Arts on Friday, May 12 and runs three weekends. Evening performances (Thurs. – Sat.) are at 7:30 with Sunday matinees at 2 p.m.

Tickets are available online at lacrossecommunitytheatre.org or by calling the box office 784-9292. WXOW is a season sponsor of LCT.