Viroqua takes steps to battle cancer

Survivors, supporters and special guests come together in Viroqua this weekend to take steps forward in the fight against cancer.

Cancer has touched all of us in some way. And we want to stop this disease in its tracks. We'll spend the next few weeks fundraising for the American Cancer Society. Then, on the day of the event, we'll honor the lives lost to cancer, celebrate survivors, and support the caregivers who so selflessly help others.

Together, we'll be a part of making a difference in this important cause.

Relay For Life is a fun filled event designed to celebrate survivorship and raise money for research and programs of your American Cancer Society. During the event, teams of people gather at schools, fairgrounds, or parks and

take turns walking or running laps. Each team tries to keep at least one team member on the track at all times.

The American Cancer Society is a nationwide, community-based voluntary health organization dedicated to eliminating cancer as a major health problem.

Luminaria Ceremony

Friday, May 12

5-9 p.m. at the Park Bowl

Relay 5K Run/Walk

Saturday, May 13

Vernon County Fairgrounds

210 Fairgrounds Rd

Viroqua, WI