Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau home to champion beatboxer

As the school year begins to fade out, the beat goes on for GET's a cappella group Vocal Point--even though they'll have to find a new beatboxer who's got some big sounds to fill.

Ethan Giles modesty masks the fact that he was just named Best Vocal Percussionist in the country as part of VP's 3rd place performance at the International Competition of High School A cappella (ICHSA) last month in New York.

“It felt unreal,” said Giles.

For reference, that's the high school version of the tournament portrayed in the film Pitch Perfect. And for Giles, now a senior, it's the final verse of a booming high school career.

“Even if it's just a piece of paper with my name on it, it means a lot to me.”

Giles may not know what the future holds, but he'll have this note to hold, for a long time to come.