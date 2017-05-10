Bike shop takes "Collective" approach

As La Crosse's Northside works to revitalize what's being called the Uptowne neighborhood, a new business strives to be more than just a bike shop.

The Wrench & Roll Collective will hold its grand opening on Wednesday, and as it's name might suggest, the Caledonia Street shop offers not only cycling goods and services, but also community classes and a membership program that includes a hands-on approach to repair.

"We have a do-it-yourself bay that you can start to work and get to know your bike in a different and intimate way and be able to learn some things," said owner Matthew Christen.

The shop is also working to provide a scholarship service where participants can earn bikes and gear. The grand opening festivities start at 10 Wednesday morning.