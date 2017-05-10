It's National Nurses Week, a time to celebrate and thank the men and women who tirelessly take care of the sick and needy. Andrea Hauser, Gundersen Health System Director of Nursing joined Daybreak to remind us just how important nurses are.

Recently, Wisconsin was named the top state for nurses, according to WalletHub. Hauser said in La Crosse there is always a need for more nurses. National Nurses Week runs May 6-12.