State legislator to contest landlord citations

MANITOWOC, Wis. (AP) - -

State Rep. Paul Tittl says he will challenge citations issued to him for a carbon monoxide leak that sent 17 people to the hospital in Manitowoc.

Tittl owns the building that houses the Manitowoc County Republican Party, Susie Kay's Cafe and five apartments.

Police continue to investigate the leak that happened last October and have confiscated the building's boiler. Tittl was cited for smoke detector and fire extinguisher violations discovered during the investigation.

WBAY-TV reports Tittl says the smoke detectors were removed by the tenants and the fire extinguisher was stolen.

Police reports say some pipes coming from the boiler had been blocked and that may have affected combustion. The report also lists a cracked heat exchanger, or having no water in the boiler tank, as possible causes.

