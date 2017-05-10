Copy-No burst of additional money for Wisconsin budget

No burst of additional money for Wisconsin budget - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - There will be no burst of new money for Wisconsin lawmakers writing the state budget.

The nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau reported Wednesday that it was not going to update its previous estimates for tax collections over the next two years.

That means lawmakers will have to balance the budget based on the numbers they were given in January. Fiscal Bureau director Bob Lang says in a letter to co-chairs of the Legislature's budget-writing committee that the previous estimates "are still reasonable and should not be adjusted."

Some lawmakers had hoped for higher revenue projections to make it easier to balance the budget. Lower estimates would have made the job tougher.

Lawmakers are trying to plug a $1 billion funding gap for roads while also raising spending on K-12 schools and the University of Wisconsin.

