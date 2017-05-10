109-year-old enjoys bingo and her beloved Chicago Cubs

One of the oldest people in Wisconsin just happens to be a Chicago Cubs fan.

Besides last year's win, Hazel Schuth was alive the last time the Cubs won a World Series in 1908.

WISN-TV says Schuth was born in in Chicago in 1907, later moved to Lake Geneva and eventually to Golden Years senior care facility in Walworth where she enjoys bingo, participates in prayer services and is always on time for 5 o'clock supper. Schuth says she also likes to "sit around and do nothing."

With Mother's Day approaching, daughter Maureen Darling says she's grateful for her mom's longevity. Hazel will be 110 in July.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.