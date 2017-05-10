Wisconsin among top ten states for senior health care

Wisconsin ranked tenth in the nation for senior health care in the United Health Foundation's America Health Rankings Senior Report, up three spots from last year's rankings.

According to the report, fewer seniors are going to intensive care in Wisconsin compared to the rest of the country, more people are volunteering and food insecurity is low. The report notes Wisconsin needs to work on excessive drinking, obesity, flu vaccinations and acquiring more doctors with a specialty in helping elderly people.

In general population health, Wisconsin did not do as well per the United Health Foundation, ranking 20th overall. In health of women and children, the report ranked Wisconsin 15th in the country.

Minnesota, Utah and Hawaii were ranked the first, second and third healthiest states respectively. Oklahoma, Kentucky and Mississippi were listed as the states with the biggest opportunities for improvement.