Operation Homefront receives check from Toyota of La Crosse

By Jimmy Kruckow, MMJ
La Crosse, WI (WXOW) -

Toyota of La Crosse is continuing its efforts to help local non-profits with another donation.

This month, Operation Homefront are the recipients of a check for $2,920.  The money was raised throughout the month of April during a campaign by Toyota to donate $20 for every car sold.

Darcy Clardy of Operation Homefront says the contribution will help out local military families.

"Its always fantastic news when you have a local partner that wants to donate money to Operation Homefront to help our  military families.  Toyota chose local families, the money is actually going to be limited to the La Crosse area so we can support the 327the and the International Guard at Volk Field in their upcoming deployments," says Clardy.

Each month, Toyota of La Crosse picks a different organization to raise money towards.  Previous recipients include the Special Olympics Program and the Coulee Region Humane Society.

