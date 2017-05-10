Onalaska Fire Department contains storage fire

An Onalaska resident called 9-1-1 shortly before 8 a.m. on Wednesday morning, reporting smoke coming from Weiland Self Storage.

The Onalaska Fire Department, Onalaska Police Department, and Tri-State Ambulance all responded to the scene.

Firefighters forced entry into the middle of storage unit H, the source of the fire, putting it out and checking for extension.

"There's containment, but there's not firewalls in between each unit so there was spread. Smoke traveled throughout the entire building.," said Don Dominick, the Fire Chief at the Onalaska Fire Department.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

