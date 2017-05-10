Rep. Ron Kind says Comey firing "an outrageous abuse of power"

As we reported Tuesday, 3rd District Congressman Ron Kind issued a very harshly worded reaction to President Donald Trump's firing of FBI Director James Comey.

Kind, who hosted a town hall meeting in Black River Falls on Wednesday, said Trump's actions are an "outrageous abuse of power."

He's also fearful the firing could result in a "chilling effect" throughout the FBI, meaning top officials may fear if they get too close to the investigation, they'll be next to go.

"This is why we have whistle-blower protection laws in order to protect people in tough positions being asked to make tough decisions," Kind said. "Who President Trump replaces Comey with is very important because they need to be very firm in their strong independence and they can't be influenced by anyone in their investigation so we can get to the bottom of Russia's involvement in our election process."

Questions and concerns raised at the town hall ranged from healthcare, to bi-partisan efforts and overall "chaos" in Washington D.C.

"I've found there are a lot of good ideas at home and if we can bring more good old fashioned common sense values here in Wisconsin out to Washington, then hopefully we can reach agreements and start solving some of the challenges we face as a nation," Kind said.

Kind, a former special prosecutor, said he is disturbed by President Trump's firing of Comey..

"The president show know you do not fire someone investigating him or his administration unless he has good cause," he said. "I hope and pray the president's decision is not based on the fact that the FBI is looking into Russian interference or possible collusion of Trump associates in last year's election."

Trump said Wednesday both Republicans and Democrats will thank him eventually for the dismissal of Comey. The President is expected to announce a new FBI director in the coming week.