Aquinas soccer on familiar ground

Tell me if you've heard this before, the Aquinas soccer team is on a roll.

The Blugolds were at it again Tuesday, taking down second place Onalaska 3-0.

The Blugolds are now 8-0 in the MVC and have a healthy lead on top of the conference.

They haven't given up a goal in a conference match all season.

It's not a big surprise to a team that lost just one player from a squad that made it to State last year.

"We know how strong the defense is. We know how strong the midfield is. They're so in sync with each other. They remain organized and they're very difficult to break down. It's very difficult for teams to break our defense down. The more we score and the less we concede the confidence keeps building," said head coach James Lockley.

"It's a big junior and senior group and we've been playing together since forever. It's our senior's last chance to go out with a win. So, we've been working hard all season. we know each other really well and we're just trying to get back to State," said senior midfielder Mikaela Schlesinger.

Aquinas has been to State the last two seasons.

They're currently ranked 6th in Division 4 in the latest state poll.