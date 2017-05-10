Minnesota college president: Racist message was fabricated - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Minnesota college president: Racist message was fabricated

Posted: Updated:
NORTHFIELD, MN (AP) - -

The president of St. Olaf College in southern Minnesota says a note left on a black student's car with racist content was fabricated and not a genuine threat.

In emails to students Wednesday, David R. Anderson said it was apparently meant "to draw attentions to concern about the campus climate."

Citing student privacy laws, his emails did not name the author who confessed or say whether the person is a student or otherwise affiliated with the private Lutheran college. The student body is 74 percent white and 2 percent black.

The April 29 incident prompted a rally that night and a bigger protest May 1 that led administrators to cancel classes for the day.

Anderson says the college continues to investigate other reports of racist messages since last fall.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.