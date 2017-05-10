This week's Minnesota HS baseball poll - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

This week's Minnesota HS baseball poll

Posted: Updated:

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press poll for Minnesota high school baseball, provided by Let's Play Baseball newspaper.

Class AAAA

1. Wayzata
2. Minnetonka
3. Stillwater Area
4. Lakeville North
5. Blaine
6. St. Michael-Albertville
7. Forest Lake
8. Eastview
9. Edina
10. Burnsville
11. Osseo
12. Champlin Park
13. Maple Grove
14. Chaska
15. Centennial
16. Tartan
17. Prior Lake
18. Eden Prairie
19. East Ridge
20. Rochester Century

Also receiving votes: Mounds view, Andover, Hopkins, Anoka, Minneapolis Washburn, Cretin-Derham Hall, Woodbury, Apple Valley, Shakopee, Park Cottage Grove, St. Louis Park.

Class AAA

1. Waconia
2. St. Cloud Tech
3. Bemidji
4. New Ulm
5. Benilde-St. Margaret's
6. Alexandria
7. Mahtomedi
8. Mankato West
9. Hibbing
10. Marshall
11. Holy Angels
12. Northfield
13. Kasson-Mantorville
14. Little Falls
15. Hutchinson
16. Stewartville
17. St. Thomas Academy
18. Worthington
19. St. Anthony Village
20. Fridley

Also receiving votes: Delano, Winona, Rocori, Austin, Albert Lea, Monticello, Red Wing, South St. Paul, Henry Sibley, Jordan, Cloquet

Class AA

1. Belle Plaine
2. Minnehaha Academy
3. Pierz
4. Caledonia
5. Jackson County Central
6. Maple Lake
7. New Life Academy of Woodbury
8. Glencoe-Silver Lake
9. Holy Family Catholic
10. Sauk Centre
11. Pine Island
12. Pequot Lakes
13. Esko
14. Aitkin
15. Foley
16. Rochester Lourdes
17. Cannon Falls
18. Duluth Marshall
19. New London-Spicer
20. Fillmore Central

Also receiving votes: St. Peter, Barnesville, Proctor, Melrose Area, Kenyon-Wanamingo, St. Charles, Warroad, Providence Academy, St. Cloud Cathedral.

Class A

1. Parkers Prairie
2. Legacy Christian Academy
3. BOLD
4. Mankato Loyola
5. Deer River
6. Springfield
7. Walker-Hackensack-Akeley
8. Hinckley-Finlayson
9. Wabasso
10. Canby
11. Fosston
12. Randolph
13. Cleveland
14. Adrian
15. Sleepy Eye
16. Minneota
17. Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton
18. ML/GHEC/Truman
19. Menahga
20. Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg

Also receiving votes: Heritage Christian Academy, New Ulm Cathedral, Wabasha/Kellogg, New York Mills, Kimball Area, Red Rock Central/Westbrook-Walnut Grove, Kittson County Central, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa, South Ridge, Hill City/Northland, Red Lake County, Ortonville, Ely, Minnesota Valley Lutheran, Sleepy Eye St. Mary's

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.