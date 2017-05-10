This week's Minnesota HS baseball poll

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press poll for Minnesota high school baseball, provided by Let's Play Baseball newspaper.
Class AAAA
|1. Wayzata
|2. Minnetonka
|3. Stillwater Area
|4. Lakeville North
|5. Blaine
|6. St. Michael-Albertville
|7. Forest Lake
|8. Eastview
|9. Edina
|10. Burnsville
|11. Osseo
|12. Champlin Park
|13. Maple Grove
|14. Chaska
|15. Centennial
|16. Tartan
|17. Prior Lake
|18. Eden Prairie
|19. East Ridge
|20. Rochester Century
Also receiving votes: Mounds view, Andover, Hopkins, Anoka, Minneapolis Washburn, Cretin-Derham Hall, Woodbury, Apple Valley, Shakopee, Park Cottage Grove, St. Louis Park.
Class AAA
|1. Waconia
|2. St. Cloud Tech
|3. Bemidji
|4. New Ulm
|5. Benilde-St. Margaret's
|6. Alexandria
|7. Mahtomedi
|8. Mankato West
|9. Hibbing
|10. Marshall
|11. Holy Angels
|12. Northfield
|13. Kasson-Mantorville
|14. Little Falls
|15. Hutchinson
|16. Stewartville
|17. St. Thomas Academy
|18. Worthington
|19. St. Anthony Village
|20. Fridley
Also receiving votes: Delano, Winona, Rocori, Austin, Albert Lea, Monticello, Red Wing, South St. Paul, Henry Sibley, Jordan, Cloquet
Class AA
|1. Belle Plaine
|2. Minnehaha Academy
|3. Pierz
|4. Caledonia
|5. Jackson County Central
|6. Maple Lake
|7. New Life Academy of Woodbury
|8. Glencoe-Silver Lake
|9. Holy Family Catholic
|10. Sauk Centre
|11. Pine Island
|12. Pequot Lakes
|13. Esko
|14. Aitkin
|15. Foley
|16. Rochester Lourdes
|17. Cannon Falls
|18. Duluth Marshall
|19. New London-Spicer
|20. Fillmore Central
Also receiving votes: St. Peter, Barnesville, Proctor, Melrose Area, Kenyon-Wanamingo, St. Charles, Warroad, Providence Academy, St. Cloud Cathedral.
Class A
|1. Parkers Prairie
|2. Legacy Christian Academy
|3. BOLD
|4. Mankato Loyola
|5. Deer River
|6. Springfield
|7. Walker-Hackensack-Akeley
|8. Hinckley-Finlayson
|9. Wabasso
|10. Canby
|11. Fosston
|12. Randolph
|13. Cleveland
|14. Adrian
|15. Sleepy Eye
|16. Minneota
|17. Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton
|18. ML/GHEC/Truman
|19. Menahga
|20. Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg
Also receiving votes: Heritage Christian Academy, New Ulm Cathedral, Wabasha/Kellogg, New York Mills, Kimball Area, Red Rock Central/Westbrook-Walnut Grove, Kittson County Central, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa, South Ridge, Hill City/Northland, Red Lake County, Ortonville, Ely, Minnesota Valley Lutheran, Sleepy Eye St. Mary's
