This week's Minnesota HS baseball poll

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press poll for Minnesota high school baseball, provided by Let's Play Baseball newspaper.

Class AAAA

1. Wayzata 2. Minnetonka 3. Stillwater Area 4. Lakeville North 5. Blaine 6. St. Michael-Albertville 7. Forest Lake 8. Eastview 9. Edina 10. Burnsville 11. Osseo 12. Champlin Park 13. Maple Grove 14. Chaska 15. Centennial 16. Tartan 17. Prior Lake 18. Eden Prairie 19. East Ridge 20. Rochester Century

Also receiving votes: Mounds view, Andover, Hopkins, Anoka, Minneapolis Washburn, Cretin-Derham Hall, Woodbury, Apple Valley, Shakopee, Park Cottage Grove, St. Louis Park.

Class AAA

1. Waconia 2. St. Cloud Tech 3. Bemidji 4. New Ulm 5. Benilde-St. Margaret's 6. Alexandria 7. Mahtomedi 8. Mankato West 9. Hibbing 10. Marshall 11. Holy Angels 12. Northfield 13. Kasson-Mantorville 14. Little Falls 15. Hutchinson 16. Stewartville 17. St. Thomas Academy 18. Worthington 19. St. Anthony Village 20. Fridley

Also receiving votes: Delano, Winona, Rocori, Austin, Albert Lea, Monticello, Red Wing, South St. Paul, Henry Sibley, Jordan, Cloquet

Class AA

1. Belle Plaine 2. Minnehaha Academy 3. Pierz 4. Caledonia 5. Jackson County Central 6. Maple Lake 7. New Life Academy of Woodbury 8. Glencoe-Silver Lake 9. Holy Family Catholic 10. Sauk Centre 11. Pine Island 12. Pequot Lakes 13. Esko 14. Aitkin 15. Foley 16. Rochester Lourdes 17. Cannon Falls 18. Duluth Marshall 19. New London-Spicer 20. Fillmore Central

Also receiving votes: St. Peter, Barnesville, Proctor, Melrose Area, Kenyon-Wanamingo, St. Charles, Warroad, Providence Academy, St. Cloud Cathedral.

Class A

1. Parkers Prairie 2. Legacy Christian Academy 3. BOLD 4. Mankato Loyola 5. Deer River 6. Springfield 7. Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 8. Hinckley-Finlayson 9. Wabasso 10. Canby 11. Fosston 12. Randolph 13. Cleveland 14. Adrian 15. Sleepy Eye 16. Minneota 17. Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 18. ML/GHEC/Truman 19. Menahga 20. Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg

Also receiving votes: Heritage Christian Academy, New Ulm Cathedral, Wabasha/Kellogg, New York Mills, Kimball Area, Red Rock Central/Westbrook-Walnut Grove, Kittson County Central, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa, South Ridge, Hill City/Northland, Red Lake County, Ortonville, Ely, Minnesota Valley Lutheran, Sleepy Eye St. Mary's

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.