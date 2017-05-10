In repeat from 2012, Dayton vetoes 2 abortion bills - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

In repeat from 2012, Dayton vetoes 2 abortion bills

Posted: Updated:
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - -

Gov. Mark Dayton has vetoed two GOP-backed bills that sought to limit abortions in Minnesota.

The bills would have restricted public health programs from covering the procedure and created a permitting system for facilities that perform abortions. Republicans who control the Legislature argued greater protections were necessary both for the safety of women and for taxpayers. A handful of Democrats joined Republicans in supporting the bills.

Dayton followed through on his promise to veto that legislation Wednesday. The Democratic governor says a politicians' place is not between a woman and her doctor.

It's a repeat from 2012, when Dayton vetoed similar bills. Republicans made the legislation a priority this year after taking back control of the Senate in November.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.