Artwork helps patients unmask brain injuries

Traumatic Brain Injuries are a major cause of death and disability in the United States.

The Centers for Disease Control blames TBI's for about 30 percent of all injury deaths on an annual basis.

For Steven Brown, an Onalaska resident who suffered from a traumatic brain injury on March 7 of 2005,

"The other driver had drugs in his system, he crossed over three lanes of traffic and thankfully at such a busy time it was only he and I that were involved in the accident," said Brown.

At only 18-years-old, Brown was running an errand when he was involved in a head on collision on Highway 16. He said he remembered going to bed the night before and when he woke up it was July 25th, that's when his mom handed him the newspaper.

"I opened it up and looked at the pictures and the articles and I said, 'What?' She said, 'What's the date on the newspaper?' I said it's Mar...July twenty-fifth," added Brown.

He was unconscious for two and a half months, broke about 50 bones in his jaw, underwent two brain surgeries, shattered his right knee cap, and now has a shunt and titanium plate in his forehead.

Diane Hohlfeld, Steven's mom said it was a horrifying thing to go through as a parent, but both her and Steven have found support with Gundersen Health System's staff and monthly group.

"He looks forward to it every month. He was so shy now he's social and he doesn't have a lot of outlets for it now. He just can't stay home he just has to be out with people. This has been really good for him, meeting these people," expressed Hohlfeld.

Elizabeth Rand, a Nurse Educator for Gundersen Health System said the Traumatic Brain Injury Support Group at Gundersen has met for about 5 years. Just last month, taking part in the Unmasking Brain Injury Project by painting blank, white masks in an effort to express their stories and emotions.

"It really lets them kind of talk about hope and their future and what their past has looked like and gives them some inspiration for moving forward," said Rand.

Painting a mask to showcase the positive rather than the negative, "Yeah he got that close to taking my life, but I'm a whole new person and I love it," said Brown.

Striving to add a little more color to life, in the face of hardship.

"I had to relearn to do things and I thought, well that was kind of like a maze, so for the forehead I did a maze. And I thought well I'll do half of the mask red, half blue from going from the old me to relearning things and this is how I am now," explained Brown.

Unmasking Brain Injury is an international project that has helped individuals with brain injuries create more than 600 masks spanning across 17 U.S. States and two countries.

