Central student receives Youth Hero Award

A freshman student from Central High School who won national attention for saving the life of a classmate received another award Wednesday.

Ian Brown performed the Heimlich maneuver on fellow student Will Olson in the school lunchroom in March. Ian received the Youth Hero Award for Performing an Act of Bravery, Courage and Fortitude during Central's All School Awards program. That national award is presented by the American Legion Auxiliary to youth for heroic acts, although Ian downplays the hero label.

"You know honestly, it's me just doing my job and doing what I was trained to do," Ian said. "A lot of recognition isn't needed, but it's nice."

Ian Brown and Will Olson have spent their time pushing for more education in basic hands-on CPR training after the incident in March. As a result, Ian said more will be added to Central curriculum to be taught in 7th grade and then again in 9th grade.

"Definitely sign up for a hands-on CPR class, basic first aid [or] something like that," Ian said. "Even if you are an adult and you've had the class, it's good to do a refresher still."

Ian plans on going into law enforcement as a future career.