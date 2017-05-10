La Crosse Center expansion project takes community input

The La Crosse Center expansion is on its way through the development process. Wednesday night a community input session was held with the architects of the project.

Community members including members of city council had a chance to hear from architects and discuss priorities of how they would like to see the La Crosse Center change and grow. Of many ideas floated, a rooftop terrace, making the building more energy efficient and sustainable, and better use of the riverfront were brought up.

"You know it's good to hear that and put everything in the mix of what we've got here for the architects to take it back and use that for our new project," said Art Fahey, Director of the La Crosse Center.

Architects will be taking input into account and returning for more sessions with more detailed plans in mid July.