Better in a bowl?

This May, Wisconsin Milk Marketing Board is serving up spring-inspired bowl food for one.

Bowls are easy, satisfying and perfectly suited for busy lives. There's something comforting about sitting down to a bowl layered with fresh ingredients and flavors, and then topped with award-winning Wisconsin cheese.

For breakfast, try the bowl food original-the smoothie bowl. The Blueberry Ricotta Smoothie Bowl is colorful and filling thanks to soft, milky Wisconsin ricotta cheese. Add all the toppings you want!

If you're battling a cheese curd craving, try the Wisconsin Bowl. A bed of mixed greens is topped with cooked wild rice, apples, dried cherries, walnuts, red onion and squeaky fresh Wisconsin cheese curds. For more recipes, check out eatwisconsincheese.com.

Blueberry Ricotta Smoothie Bowl

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 0 minutes

Servings: 1 (about 2 cups)



Ingredients:



1/2 cup (4 ounces) Wisconsin ricotta cheese

1/2 cup milk

1 cup frozen blueberries

1 small banana, sliced

1 tablespoon honey

Plain yogurt

Sliced fruit, granola, nuts and chia seeds, optional

Directions:



Place ricotta, milk, blueberries, banana and honey in blender. Cover and process until smooth. Pour into medium bowl. Swirl in yogurt. Top with fruit, granola, nuts and chia seeds if desired.

Wisconsin Bowl

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 0 minutes

Servings: 1

Ingredients:



For Salad:

1 cup spring mix salad greens

1/2 cup (2 ounces) Wisconsin fresh cheese curds

1/2 cup cooked wild rice

1/2 medium apple, thinly sliced

1/4 cup walnuts

2 tablespoons thinly sliced red onion

2 tablespoons dried cherries

For Red Wine Vinaigrette:

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 tablespoon red wine vinegar

1 teaspoon stone ground mustard

1 teaspoon honey

Salt and pepper to taste



Directions:



Arrange salad greens, cheese curds, wild rice, apple, walnuts, red onion and dried cherries in medium bowl.

Whisk olive oil, red wine vinegar, mustard and honey in small bowl; add salt and pepper to taste. Drizzle over salad.