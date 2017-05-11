Copy-Paulsen calls for independent probe of Russian meddling

Paulsen calls for independent probe of Russian meddling - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota GOP Rep. Erik Paulsen is calling for an independent investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election following President Donald Trump's firing of FBI Director James Comey.

Paulsen is the only Republican in Minnesota's delegation to do so. In a statement, he says the Comey firing amidst the investigation into Russian meddling is "extraordinary."

Paulsen says it calls for an independent investigation that American people can trust.

Paulsen faces a difficult re-election fight in a swing district in Minneapolis' western suburbs. He has come under pressure in recent months from opponents and some district residents for not holding a public town hall and for backing the health care bill passed by the House.

