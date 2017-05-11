Copy-Wisconsin budget committee turns to veterans funding

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The Wisconsin Legislature's budget-writing committee is turning its attention to veterans funding, less than a week after the release of a highly critical audit.

The Joint Finance Committee was scheduled to vote Thursday on Gov. Scott Walker's spending recommendations for the Department of Veterans Affairs.

The meeting comes less than a week after the release of an audit that found the Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs transferred millions of dollars from the King veteran home despite growing concerns about the conditions there.

The committee is voting on changes to the $76 billion budget this month before forwarding its version of the spending plan to the full Legislature. A final vote on the plan isn't expected until June or July.

