Winona man to raise money for Gold Star Families with Mississippi River canoe ride

Jim Crigler, a Vietnam Huey pilot, met his first Gold Star Family 45 years ago when a fellow pilot, and his good friend, lost his life.

"I had the honor, and the burden, of escorting his body back to his family, 45 years ago this month," Crigler said.

Since the Vietnam was such a poorly seen war in the public eye, he says many of those Gold Star Families didn't get the recognition they deserved.

"So for 45 years these families have had to live with that grief, kind of, alone," Crigler said.

It is the goal of this canoe trip to make sure people know their struggles.

"I want to start a movement to get normal American citizens to look up a Gold Star Family in your community, and to get a 49 cent stamp and an envelope, and a piece of paper, and write them a thank you note," Crigler said.

Crigler still flies his helicopter, with a special purpose.

"My favorite flights are to fly these gold star families on honor flights," he said.

That's where his canoe trip comes into play. He's hoping he can raise $3.5 million on this trek, to make more of these flights possible.

"If you could see their faces you know why I'm so passionate about raising money," he said.

To stay safe, he has a ground support crew, in the form of a fellow Vietnam pilot, a GPS locator, and a row system that allows him to have precise control on his direction.

Not to mention that he's been canoeing for 63 years.

But he wants to reiterate, this is not about him.

"It's not about an old guy trying to prove he can paddle every mile of the Mississippi," Crigler said. "It's really more about an old veteran who sees a wrong that we should as a country be able to right."

If you want more information on his mission and to donate, you can check his website out here.

