Big turnout for hearing on GOP campus free speech bill

A large crowd is on hand for a public hearing Thursday morning on a Republican Assembly bill that would authorize the UW Board of Regents to codify rules of free expression on four-year and two-year campuses.



AB 299, authored by Rep. Jesse Kremer (R-Kewaskum) and Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester), calls on the Regents to adopt a policy that must contain statements on the following items:

- that the primary function of an institution is the discovery, improvement, transmission, and dissemination of knowledge

- that it is not the proper role of an institution to shield individuals from speech protected by the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution

- that students and faculty have the freedom to discuss any problem as permitted by the First Amendment and within specified limits

- that any person lawfully present on campus may protest or demonstrate, but that protests and demonstrations that interfere with the expressive rights of others are subject to sanction

- that campuses are open to invited speakers

- that public areas are public forums and open on the same terms to any speaker

- that institutions must remain neutral on public policy controversies.



Speaker Vos and other Republican lawmakers have complained that UW System schools have been unfair and at times hostile to conservatives who have been invited to speak on their campuses.



The bill also requires the Board of Regents to appoint a council on free expression to make annual reports to the Board of Regents, legislature, and governor that describe institutional neutrality, free expression barriers and disruptions, and administrative handling and discipline relating to those barriers and disruptions.



That council would consist of 13 members who represent each four-year university and the chairpersons of the Assembly and Senate standing committees with jurisdiction over universities.



AB 299 also allows a person whose expressive rights are violated to bring an action against the school. It would also require UW System schools to describe free expression policies and rules in freshman orientation programs.



This bill is separate from similar campus free speech legislation recently introduced by Sen. Leah Vukmir that would also apply to the Wisconsin Technical College System as well.



Capitol Bureau Chief Greg Neumann is covering today's hearing and will have a full report later on 27 News.

