La Crosse couple opens their heart to homeless teen

A new report released (Monday 5/1) shows that about one in 30 American children experienced homelessness at some point last year.



This is an eight percent increase in homelessness among U.S. teens and "a historic high," according to the National Center on Family Homelessness. The Family & Children's Center is addressing the issue of homeless teens in La Crosse with the help of a grant from the La Crosse Community Foundation.

228 teens in the La Crosse School District need a place to live. Many of those teens report severe dysfunction at home including abuse and neglect. The Center says providing a safe environment for these teens means they can finish school.

To help these teens have a shot at a bright future, the Family and Children's Center is issuing a call to action...hoping the public will open up their home to a teen who needs it most.



A La Crosse teen is one of the first to utilize the program and shares her story but for the sake of protecting her identity we are changing her name to Jackie. The teen was willing to talk to us but did not want to speak out on camera.

It was a cold night in January when Jackie says her mom kicked her out. To this day, Jackie claims she doesn't know why.

When Rick Kyte and his wife Cyndi found out about Jackie's situation they knew they wanted to help.

"We had a few extra bedrooms and we wanted to put it to good use," said Rick Kyte.

Cyndi Kyte remembers raising two boys giving them love and attention and a place to call home. She says she can't imagine if her kids didn't have a place to live.

"I could tell it was going to be a good fit. She seemed happy to be in our home. We just simply asked when would she like to move in and she said how about tonight," said Cyndi Kyte.

Without people like the Kyte's, teens like Jackie sleep on a friend's couch or they end up sleeping in a car...or worse.

Tita Yutuc with the Family and Children's Center says the Host Family Program is a proven, safe, solution.

"They are matched with our volunteer host families that have already been recruited, screened and trained. The host families are also background checked and all of that to make sure that they are the most appropriate families for the youth that are coming in," said Yutuc.

The Kyte's say Jackie exceeded their expectations.

"The house gets really quiet all of a sudden. You spend all this time raising kids and your whole life revolves around their activities, their schedule and everything else and all of a sudden what you get is maybe a few text messages. It's a very different life so it's been nice having a teenager in the house again," said Rick.

Cyndi Kyte says one meeting with Jackie and she knew they were doing the right thing.

"She's doing a great job. She's an amazing gal and she's gonna make it and she wanted to have a stable place to live. When you have someone who wants that and you have a place to provide for them then you need to do that," said Cyndi.

"I hope she's able to graduate and go to college and have a successful life...same thing that we hope for our own children," said Kyte.

Jackie tells me she's doing great in school and on the right path of turning that far away dream of going to college into a reality but she gives credit to Rick and Cyndi Kyte who opened more than their home but their heart to a teen who needs it most.

If you are a youth needing safe housing contact Family & Children's Center at (608) 386-2701.

If you are interested in being a host homes provider contact Family & Children's Center at (608) 785-0001 x313.

You can also go to their website for more information on the Host Home Program.