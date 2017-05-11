Blame game heats up as budget work hits a standstill - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Blame game heats up as budget work hits a standstill

Posted: Updated:
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - -

The Minnesota Legislature's budget work is at a standstill.

Lawmakers have until May 22 to wrap up a new, two-year budget. But Republicans in the Senate couldn't pass any budget bills Thursday for a second day because a GOP senator's absence left them without the necessary votes. And Gov. Mark Dayton and legislative leaders weren't negotiating.

Republicans have already sent Dayton five budget bills after pulling out of those talks. Dayton on Thursday reiterated his promise to veto them all.

Dayton criticized Thursday for backing away from negotiations. House Speaker Kurt Daudt accused Dayton of trying to run out the clock.

The two sides have a mountain of differences to resolve. Dayton says he's still optimistic they can get it done when they resume work next week.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.