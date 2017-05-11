Janesville police: Guns stolen by manhunt suspect no closer to being found

Rock County detectives say they have no new leads in their search for 13 missing guns they say were stolen by manhunt suspect Joseph Jakubowski.

Authorities say they recovered five of the 18 weapons stolen from a Janesville gun shop on April 4 when they captured Jakubowski 10 days later in Readstown, about 130 miles away.

Rock County Sheriff's Office Captain Todd Christiansen tells 27 News the 13 guns still missing include a rifle, but that it is mostly handguns. Authorities say Jakubowski ditched some of the guns because the load was becoming too much for him to carry.

"We're running out of places to look," Capt. Christiansen said, adding that their primary leads have been information they get out of Jakubowski.

Christiansen says he hopes someone may have more information on the whereabouts of the guns and that they will come forward.

