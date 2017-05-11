Farm gets set for Monroe County Dairy Breakfast

Each year on the first Saturday of June, Monroe County hosts a dairy breakfast that draws thousands from around the county to one farm to learn more about where their food comes from and see it first hand.

This year's Monroe County Dairy Breakfast will be held at the Mlsna East Town Dairy in Cashton, Wisconsin. Mlsna East Town is family owned and has been since 1903. A major expansion in 2014 included an 80 stall rotary parlor which they now use to milk over 2,100 cows. They said the breakfast is a great way to showcase what really goes into bringing the average person their dairy products...

"You would be amazed how many people if you asked, 'Okay where does milk come from,' they will look you dead in the face and say, 'Well, it comes from a grocery store', and no that's not it," said Mlsna's Assistant Manager Annie Schauf. "There are men and women that get up every morning and work all day everyday--even on Christmas--so that you have milk for your cereal and creamer for your 9 am coffee and ice cream on your birthday."

Schauf went on to say that unfortunately the dairy industry seems to be shrinking and that events like the dairy breakfast play an important role in getting youth interested in farming so the industry has a fighting chance at thriving in the future.

Admission is $5 per adult, the breakfast will include activities for kids, educational displays and even horse drawn wagon rides. There are also shuttle buses to transport people to the breakfast with pickups at Scenic Bluffs Community Health Center and Cashton Elementary School. More information can be found on the Monroe County Dairy Breakfast Facebook page.