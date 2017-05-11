Ground broken for new fine arts center in Westby

Ground was broken Thursday on a new fine arts center in Westby with the goal of creating a cultural hub for the area.

The nearly 500 seat auditorium located at Westby High School is a project long in the planning stages. It will host everything from plays and music summer camps to meetings and conventions. The Fine Arts Foundation of the Westby Area (FAFWA) paved the way for the just under $3 million center.

"[There's] wonderful programming we have at our school," said Linda Dowling, Board President for FAFWA. "The music programs, the art displays, the drama... right now they perform in an old gymnasium. A gymnasium is a perfectly fine facility, but not for a fine arts production."

According to Dowling, over 80% of Westby students participate in a fine arts program. Construction begins soon, with completion set for the end of 2017.