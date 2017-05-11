La Crescent-Hokah School District weighs in on blocking social media apps

Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat, and Instagram are all social media platforms rising in popularity, especially among teenagers. As four schools in Madison test blocking social media on school grounds, the La Crescent-Hokah School District continues to enforces similar restrictions after more than a year.

"We're handing the kids a powerful device," said Kevin Cardille, Superintendent of the La Crescent-Hokah School District.

Parents give smartphones to their kids as a means of communication. That communication extends into various social media apps.

"Anything that's on our internet that we offer to students or parents or whatever, we do filter that," Cardille said.

School administrators filters social media, blocking those apps.

"Our main goal is to really have students make sure they are appropriate with their use," Cardille said.

"There's definitely been some backlash from students," said Jenni Von Arx, business and math teacher for the La Crescent-Hokah School District. "They feel like we're taking this right away from them."

Some students find ways around the restrictions.

"I see a lot of students using their data to go around our filters that limit or restrict all social media apps," Von Arx said. "They'll just switch off our WiFi and go onto their data during the day."

"Someone will always find a loophole to do something," said Damon Manns, a freshman at La Crescent-Hokah High School. "Some people just disconnect from WiFi and use their data on their phone which the school can't really do anything about. They can't stop you from using your phone data."

The social media block also encourages safety.

"Lots of things can happen on social media like hacking and things like that," said Sammi Kuhlman, freshman at La Crescent-Hokah High School. "I think they just want to stay away from that."

That safety applies both online and in the classroom.

"Students have been very good about when they see things on there that is inappropriate they report it," Cardille said.

Teachers agree that cell phones are a powerful tool. They just have not found an educational purpose for high school classrooms just yet.

We believe they're a strong tool when used correctly in the correct place," said Von Arx. "We don't really want to restrict them completely but really just show them the appropriate time and place to use their phones."

The schools in Madison are the most recent schools to try blocking social media. Cardille said in small districts like La Crescent-Hokah, it is easier to enforce app restrictions. He believes that in larger districts, administrators face challenges keeping students away from cell phones during class.

