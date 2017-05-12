"Water Trails of the Driftless" premieres Sunday

Discover Wisconsin is back in the Driftless Region this Sunday. Tune into WXOW Sunday evening at 5 to see "Water Trails of the Driftless" featuring a handful of local stops.

Host Mariah Haberman said she spent some time in Trempealeau learning the history of the landmark Trempealeau Hotel on the Mississippi River. Haberman and crew also took a boat tour of the waters around Onalaska, stopping by Red Pines Bar & Grill. With additional stops in Black River Falls and Buffalo County, Haberman said the episode is sure to provide some great "staycation" ideas this summer.

Discover Wisconsin is the longest-running tourism TV show in the country and airs every Sunday at 5 p.m. on WXOW TV 19. You can also see episodes after they air on discoverwisconsin.com.