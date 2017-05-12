Missing man search looking for public's help on river

After several days of searching without finding the man, authorities are asking for the boating public's help.

Knowing that there will be a large amount of boat traffic on the Mississippi River this weekend, the La Crosse Fire Department issued a public notice Friday asking people on the water to keep an eye out for anything suspicious.

The notice is shown below.

The fire department and other agencies have searched since Tuesday afternoon to the man who was last seen near Houska Park. A woman saw the man, who disappeared underwater and hasn't been seen since that time.

During the week, searchers have covered the river from Isle La Plume southward near Brownsville to try to recover the man's body. The search continued on Friday.

There's been no word yet on how the man got into the water.