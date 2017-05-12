Representative Tim Walz hosts town halls across Southeast Minnesota

Representative Tim Walz was in Austin this evening to have an open discussion with people at a town hall.

Around a hundred people gathered to get a chance to get their own questions answered by the congressman

The one thing on most peoples minds was the recent firing of Former FBI director James Comey and what Walz's opinion was.

He responded saying that it's definitely not going to solve the Russia investigation any faster.

He said that nothing will get done with that dark cloud looming over Washington.

"We need to make sure that every single American citizen is reassured in as nonpartisan a manner as possible, that our election system is secure, what happened with the Russian interference who was involved in it and then clear it," Walz said. "I make the argument to President Trump, it's in his best interest that if there's nothing there, lets find that out and move on. I want to move on as much as anyone else."

The rest of the discussion floated around the health care bill passed by the house, to his support for medical and recreational marijuana and how he might think about it if he became Governor.

For the most part the discussion was very polite, it wasn't until someone asked about his stance on the importance of immigration reform that one person in the crowd challenged his stances.

Representative Walz was in also Utica today to discuss the 2018 farm bill.

He, along with the Land Stewardship Project, tried to get a community discussion going to see what would benefit farmers the most.

Most of the discussion centered around incentives to ensure what they referred to as "responsible farming."

They want people to take care of the land they work on.

They also said they don't want corporate interests to overshadow those of smaller farmers.

The folks there saw Representative Walz as the right man for the job to make this happen and encourage these sorts of discussion.

"Oh, I totally think it's critical to take the time and get to know your Representatives and to show up," Jim Riddle, a farmer, said. "Some town halls around the country there is a lot of anger, here there is a lot of optimism and good ideas being shared to take better care of the land; produce good, clean, healthy crops; and good food for people."

They have been referring to it as "our farm bill" in order to get people to voice their opinion and make it a bill that represents their needs as farmers