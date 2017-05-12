Eau Claire police investigating explosion inside car

Eau Claire police are investigating an "explosion in a vehicle".

Eau Claire Police say the incident took place at a home on Woodland Avenue in Eau Claire, just off Main Street. Police said it appears there was an "explosion in a vehicle" from "an isolated, targeted explosive device".

Police spokesman Kyle Roder says police responded to the area shortly after 9 a.m. Thursday for a call about a criminal damage investigation.

The officer, who responded noticed remnants of an explosion in the car. That was when police called the Marathon-Oneida County Bomb Squad to assist the situation.

Roder said the bomb squad determined no other explosive devices were in the car. Police are calling the situation an "isolated, targeted incident".

"It's rare, and it's concerning. Anytime we have an explosion, anytime we have a violent act, which this ... potentially is, it is concerning to us and we will investigate it. We are seeking additional resources such as from the (Marathon-Oneida County) bomb squad and some federal resources as well," Roder said.

Eau Claire police said the area is safe, and they are investigating the situation.



Andrew Califf, who lives next door, was home with his infant son at the time of the explosion and he said he's relieved things weren't any worse.



"It's been a little surreal," Califf said. "I thought it was vandalism at first and then they kind of shifted what they were thinking. It's kind of freaky, but I still feel pretty safe living in Eau Claire."



Califf said he was still a little shaken up after he was asked to evacuate his home. Police said they evacuated as a precaution while they investigated the incident. Now they're asking anyone with information about the explosion to contact the department.