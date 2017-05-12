Community discusses drug epidemic, treatment at May 15 forum

The annual Community Drug Forum is Monday night, May 15.

The forum is sponsored by the La Crosse County Heroin and other Illicit Drug Task Force, La Crosse County Prevention Network, Western Wisconsin Healthcare and Addiction Medical Solutions.

The forum provides an opportunity to provide education and resources to help deal with what local experts say is an epidemic when it comes to the abuse of illicit drugs. If you are interested in learning more about addiction and recovery along with what the County is doing to treat, prevent and provide support for those who struggle with substance use and mental health issues.

You'll hear from experts who deal with this issue, including law enforcement, justice and healthcare providers. Also this year, you'll find resources available from 5 until 7 for those dealing with substance abuse.

Also this year, a discussion and demonstration from the Lybert family. Tyler Lybert began experimenting with drugs in 6th grade. He, along with family members, will present something called The Wake Up Call. They'll show you warning signs around the house that may indicate a family member could be in trouble.

The Community Drug Forum is Monday, May 15 at the Stoney Creek Inn in Onalaska. The discussion begins at 6 and lasts until 8:30.